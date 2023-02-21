Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,825 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

