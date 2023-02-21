Comparing Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.06 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.08 SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.11 -$1.78 million ($0.12) -11.17

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loyalty Ventures. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% SPAR Group -1.01% 3.33% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Loyalty Ventures on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

