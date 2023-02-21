Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.