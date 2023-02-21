Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

