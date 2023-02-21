BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
