Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $92,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.33.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

