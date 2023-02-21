Barclays PLC Acquires 6,358 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

