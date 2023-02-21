Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,054 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 381,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 119.11%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

