Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 946,270 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 946,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
PR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.
Permian Resources Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
