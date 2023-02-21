Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 946,270 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 946,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Permian Resources Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

