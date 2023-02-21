Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

