Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 0.8 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$433.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

