Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

