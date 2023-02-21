Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.
Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52.
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
