Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 3.5 %

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Shares of ASC stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $719.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.