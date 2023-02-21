Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

