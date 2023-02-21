Analyzing Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Covivio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Covivio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Covivio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.21, indicating a potential upside of 57.42%. Covivio has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Covivio.

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Covivio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 7.45 Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 22.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Covivio shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France. The Italy Offices segment operates office and commercial property assets located in Italy. The Hotels in Europe segment operates commercial buildings largely in the hotel segment and Hotel Operating properties held by Covivio Hotels. The Germany Residential segment operates residential real estate assets in Germany held by Immeo SE. The Germany Offices segment operates office real estate assets located in Germany held by the Covivio group via its subsidiary Covivio Office Holding. The Other segments includes non-significant activities such as car park rentals and the French residential business. The company was founded on December 2, 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

