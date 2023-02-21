Analyzing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alarm.com presently has a consensus price target of $69.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 5.71% 10.76% 5.00% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Celerity Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 3.54 $51.17 million $0.92 57.67 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

