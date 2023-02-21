Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

