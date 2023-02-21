Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

