37,981 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 61,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading

