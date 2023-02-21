35,867 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ADTRAN by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

