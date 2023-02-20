Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,371,000 after purchasing an additional 862,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

About Vertiv

Shares of VRT stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.