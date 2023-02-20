Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $321,000 Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $129.21.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.