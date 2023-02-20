Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $275,000 Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 255.64%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.