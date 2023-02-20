Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $83,447.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
