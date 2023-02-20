Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.61 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

