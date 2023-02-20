Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

KSS opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

