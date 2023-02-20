Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,429 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Levere by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Levere by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levere Price Performance

LVRA opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

