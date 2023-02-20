Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $975,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,824 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.7 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

