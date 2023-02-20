The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.