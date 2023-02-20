Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,794,997. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap Trading Down 3.4 %

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

