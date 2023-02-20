Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 646,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 114,062 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.