Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 762.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

