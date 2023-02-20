Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,010,523 shares of company stock worth $49,557,190. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

