Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $209.31 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

