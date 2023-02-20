New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sonos worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sonos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 369,570 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.