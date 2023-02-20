New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Position Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

