Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,380 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 285.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 95.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Down 3.9 %

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.