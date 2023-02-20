Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.82 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.