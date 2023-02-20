Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,822 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

