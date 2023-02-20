Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

