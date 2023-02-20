Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $83,447.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

