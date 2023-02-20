Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after purchasing an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.