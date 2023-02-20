Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of DT stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Articles
