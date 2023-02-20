Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

