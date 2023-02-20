Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Garmin worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $56,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

