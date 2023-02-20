ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,905 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

About Ferrari

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $266.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

