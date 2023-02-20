ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,234 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

