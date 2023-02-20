ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.47 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of NuVasive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Cowen dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NUVA opened at $44.40 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

