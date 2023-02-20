ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $130.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

