ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 879.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,039,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 996,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 376.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 237,358 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of INT stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

