ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,347 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,490,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tapestry by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,538 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $381,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.